WB to divert $92m to flood victims on Murad’s request

KARACHI: On the request of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the World Bank has agreed to re-appropriate $92 million funds originally allocated for Karachi Water & Sewerage Board revamp project, Competitive and Livable City of Karachi and other projects to flood-hit people in the province.

In a meeting with World Bank Country Director in Pakistan Najy Behhassine on Monday, the Sindh chief minister proposed the World Bank to divert $57 million projects, including $27 million from Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project, $8 million from agriculture projects, and Rs22 billion from PDMA for flood relief activities.

Shah also proposed to re-appropriate $35 million, including $25 million from KWSSIP (the KWSB revamp project) and $10 million from the SELECT (education sector) project for rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

The World Bank Country Director Nay agreed to the CM’s proposal and said that they would re-appropriate the amount and issue the advice shortly. The Chief Minister also requested $1000 million for the rehabilitation of the irrigation and drainage network for which the World Bank team assured to assess the damages and present the case to the board for approval.

During the meeting with the WB team, the CM Sindh said: “The country received more than 308 per cent rainfall than the average rainfall in July and 784 percent in August.” The CM said that the preliminary estimates suggested a loss of more than Rs860 billion to the province, adding that it was believed that the actual losses were much more e.

Sindh government has declared 23 districts, including 101 talukas and 5,718 dehs as calamity-hit areas, said the CM Sindh. Murad said that at least $500 million were required to reconstruct the collapsed houses and the reconstruction would generate employment opportunities for flood-hit people.

A World Bank representative giving a presentation to the CM said that climate-friendly reconstruction technologies for minimising climate risk would be adopted which would generate localised employment for beneficiary households.