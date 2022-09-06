Moscow ‘pauses’ annexation vote in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Moscow-installed authorities in an occupied Ukrainian region on Monday suggested plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been delayed.

The Kremlin meanwhile said its halting of gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline was due to Western sanctions hampering maintenance, after the key infrastructure was closed indefinitely for repairs.

Since the first weeks of Russia’s February invasion, Kherson and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia have been largely under Russia’s control and are now being forcefully integrated into its economy. Moscow-backed authorities have been for several weeks talking of holding referendums to officially join occupied territories to Russia, as happened in the 2014 annexation of Crimea. He later moderated his comments, saying the move "was not a pause" because no precise date had been set.