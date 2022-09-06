Anti-drugs general shot dead in Iraq

KUT, Iraq: A senior security official in Iraq’s anti-drugs department was murdered on Monday in a region which has one of the country’s highest rates of drug trafficking, a police source said.
General Qassem Daoud Salman, from the interior ministry’s anti-drugs section, and his driver were shot dead outside a restaurant 15-km south of the Amara district in Maysan province near the border with Iran, the source said.
A third officer was wounded in the attack by unidentified militants who fled afterwards, added the source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
