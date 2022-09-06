Paraglider crash in Dubai kills South African pilot

DUBAI: An amateur-built paraglider powered by an engine crashed in Dubai, killing its South African pilot, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported.
The glider "crashed today in the Skydive Club area in Marghem in the emirate of Dubai," WAM reported on Sunday, citing the civil aviation authority. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the accident "which resulted in the death of the glider’s South African pilot", it added. Last week, a single-motor passenger plane crashed in a parking lot in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi due to a "technical malfunction".
