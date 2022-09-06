10 dead, 15 wounded in Canada stabbing rampage

OTTAWA: A stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada’s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 wounded late on Sunday, police said, as they launched a manhunt for two suspects in one of the nation’s deadliest incidents of mass violence.

Police responding to emergency calls found 10 dead in the remote Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.

She said at least 15 other people had been wounded and transported to hospitals. "It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," she said. "We are actively looking for the two suspects." The alleged attackers fled in a vehicle and have been identified as Myles and Damien Sanderson, aged 30 and 31 respectively, both with black hair and brown eyes.