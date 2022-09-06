Russia revokes print licence of independent paper

MOSCOW: Russian courts on Monday revoked the print licence of top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and jailed a respected ex-reporter for 22 years for treason, in the latest moves against the media and journalists.

Russian independent media have in recent years faced unprecedented pressure, with authorities further tightening the screws since the start of Moscow’s February offensive in Ukraine. All main independent media outlets have been shut down in Russia or suspended their domestic operations after a series of media restrictions were imposed on coverage of the Ukraine conflict. A Moscow court "invalidated the registration certificate of the print version of Novaya Gazeta", the outlet, which suspended publication in late March.