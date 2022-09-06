Elahi appoints Makhdoom Tariq to lead Punjab Overseas Commission

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has appointed British Pakistani Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Commission.

In a notification issued by the Punjab Chief Minister’s office, Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan has been notified as Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Commission under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission Act, 2021.

The notification said that Makhdoom Tariq has been appointed with immediate effect, while Shaheen Khalid Butt, who served as the Vice Chairperson until now, has been denotified from his position.

“Chief Minister Punjab has been pleased to nominate Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as VC, Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission under section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Commission Act 2021 with immediate effect in place of Mr Shaheen Khalid Butt, denotified.”

Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan is an acclaimed author, philanthropist and legal expert and holds a Master in Laws along with a Business degree from Northampton University, UK.He is the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) and previously served in the same position under Usman Buzdar. He was later promoted to become former PM Imran Khan’s advisor on the overseas Pakistanis and then the government of PTI was ousted from the centre in a no-confidence vote.

Makhdoom Tariq is the winner of the Brian Tracy Award of Excellence in 2019 and ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ in 2020. He is also the founding Chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK & Pakistan, a charity set up in memory of his two children, who passed away in a road accident, and dedicated to uplift the underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.

Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan told this correspondent that he was thankful to former prime minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for expressing trust in him to serve the overseas Pakistanis. He said the overseas Pakistanis face lots of issues, especially in Punjab, and he will use his new position to work towards resolving these issues, as per the vision of former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that he was appointed in the same role again after delivering on all the promises he had made. “When I was appointed to lead the Punjab Overseas Commission last time, I worked day and night to help resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis. I used to give regular performance reports to the Punjab Chief Minister and Prime Minister’s Office. I worked day and night to perform and won the confidence of my leadership. I have been tasked again to deliver for the overseas Pakistanis and I will do my best.”

Makhdoom Tariq said the Punjab chief minister attaches huge importance to millions of overseas Pakistanis and appreciates their contribution like no one else, because he has spent a lot of time overseas and he understands very well how the overseas feel for Pakistan and the issues they face.

He said: “The main objectives of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission include welfare of the overseas Pakistanis, addressing their genuine complaints which fall within the provision of the provincial government, protection from land grabbing and similar other hazards, facilitation in their investments, removing hurdles and assisting in the policy decisions on the basis of suggestions received from the overseas Pakistanis. I will do my best to work towards realising the dream of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.”

Makhdoom Tariq said the Punjab chief minister was very keen to help the overseas Pakistanis and he will do his best to work under his supervision.

The Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission is a special institution with Services and General Administration Department of Government of Punjab. The commission is headed by the chairperson, the chief minister Punjab, who devolves his powers to the vice chairperson to run the commission through the commissioner and respective committees.