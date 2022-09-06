‘Construction of flood victims’ houses to start within 15 days’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed along with MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak visited the flood-affected areas.

The provincial minister distributed food items, gas stoves and other relief items among the flood victims. He went to the neighbouring villages of DG Khan, met the flood victims and inquired about their problems.

Later, while addressing them, the minister said that the survey of the houses of the flood victims has started and the construction of the houses would start within 15 days. He said that the government would rebuild house of every affected person. The minister said that the loss of crops and livestock will also be compensated and all the problems of the victims will be solved.

He said that Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan had assigned him a special duty to visit the flood-affected areas and take concrete steps to solve problems of flood victims after analysing them in detail. He said that all the staff of the Revenue Department, including the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, ACs and patwaris, remained busy in the field to conduct relief work.

He said, Ahmad Ali Dareshak has collected a lot of relief goods in his warehouse for the victims, which are being distributed among the victims and no affected family will be deprived of the relief goods.

MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak pointed out that the road from the DG Khan to Godhpur has been completely destroyed. “I assure you that the construction of the road will start very soon.”