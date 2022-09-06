Hospitals network being laid in Punjab, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a network of new government hospitals was being laid in Punjab and 23 big government hospitals were also being built.She visited the under-construction Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday.
Among others, Special Secretary Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Muhammad Usman, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar were present.
Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the ongoing progress of the under-construction Child Block and visited various departments, including operation theatres.The minister said that the mother and child block under construction in Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore would be completed on time. She further said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, the many state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being built in Punjab.
