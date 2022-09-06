Shinkiari DRC receives 774 cases for settlement

MANSEHRA: The dispute resolution committee, Shinkiari has received 774 cases for out-of-the-court settlement, and half of them related to women’s issues.

“This committee replaced the centuries-old private jirga system and provided justice to around 400 women alone in its jurisdiction,” the Shinkiari DRC’s chairman Shaukat Pervez said. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly adopted the legislation in 2017 and amended the Police Act’s section 73 to legalise and empower the DRCs across the province to resolve issues out-of-court. He said that around 50 per cent of women were being denied their share in inheritance.

The DRC chairman said that though such committees came into existence in 2014 across the KP under the umbrella of the Police Department and were legally empowered through an assembly’s Act in 2017, it was established in June 2020 in Shinkiari. “We have received a total of 774 applications since then and resolved 686 of them and the rest are in progress,” Shaukat Pervez said.