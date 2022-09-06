JI warns of protests outside police stations if crimes not controlled

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has warned that the party would assemble masses for protests in front of police stations if the government and the police department failed to put an end to increasing number of mugging incidents and robberies.

In a statement issued on Monday, he condemned the Sindh government over rampant street crimes in the city, saying that eight innocent lives were lost to muggers in just four days. The worst law and order situation in the city was a big question mark over the performance of the police, Rangers and on top of everyone, the Sindh government, he remarked. Rehman said it seemed that the entire police department had been deputed for the protection duty of politicians and other high-ups.

Highlighting the issue of fuel adjustment charges, the JI Karachi emir said that evasion of the charges for just one month and on the bills limited to 300 units was not enough. The government should do away with the fuel adjustment charges once and for all, he demanded.

He said the government itself was sheltering K-Electric (KE) despite the company’s involvement in financial irregularities. He said he would present in person the case of the people of Karachi before a court of law in the case against the fuel adjustment charges and excessive charges and taxation through electricity bills.

He reiterated the JI’s demand for the KE’s nationalisation, cancellation of its licence and forensic audit of its account. Talking about the local bodies elections in Karachi, he said the local government polls were not about mere politics but were indeed a very basic need of the people of Karachi for the resolution of their long-standing issues. He said the JI had already written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan to look into the matter and take suo motu notice of the delay in the polls on the basis of a fake report despite crystal clear court verdict in this regard. Unfortunately, the Election Commission of Pakistan had also become a front man of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh, he said.

The JI leader also highlighted the issue of the flood-affected people and asked the Sindh government to play its due role to provide them relief.Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad, targeted the national security agencies of the country and tried to create misconceptions about the state institutions. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said Pakistan continued to be in a difficult situation as the recent rains and floods had wreaked havoc in all provinces. Pakistan’s political situation had been uncertain since the beginning of the year 2022, while for the last several years, the economic growth of the country had been unable to recover.

The MQM-P leader said that at this time Pakistan needed political stability, and along with natural disasters, corruption was a contributing factor to the current state of affairs. He stressed that everyone must contribute to Pakistan’s rehabilitation during this difficult period.

He said that if anybody took advantage of this situation and deliberately created instability in Pakistan, it would not be in the interest of the state. “The red line has been crossed, after which questions on anyone’s patriotism will start to arise.”