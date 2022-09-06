Employees seek release of salaries

MINGORA: The Class-IV employees, who were recently recruited in the Health Department in the Swat district, on Monday staged a protest, demanding the release of their salaries. The employees had gathered outside the Swat Press Club in Mingora to stage the protest.Chanting slogans, they demanded the government to start paying salaries to them.

The All Swat Class-IV Employees Union President Said Khitab said that the 150 class-IV employees, including women, who were recruited five months back, were yet to receive their salaries. He asked the chief minister and the health minister to order the relevant officials to release the salaries of the protesting employees.