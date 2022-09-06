Many butcher shops shut due to LSD

JAMRUD: Butcher shops have been closed down owing to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Khyber tribal district.Many cows and bulls have died of the disease and hundreds have been affected in the area.LSD is an ailment in which cows and bulls develop rashes all over their body and then these animals die if not treated.
As a result of the fear of this disease in Khyber district, about 90 per cent of people have stopped eating beef to avoid the disease.A butcher, Sayed Ahmad, said that this time, the butchers in the Khyber district have closed their shops because they did not get any customers to buy beef from them. The disease has rendered many butchers unemployed as the meat business has come to a standstill in the area.
