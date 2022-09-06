3,767 vehicles causing pollution fined

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 3,767 vehicles during the last three months for using pressure horns and causing environmental pollution in the federal capital.

ICTP has intensified the crackdown to protect the environment, and as a result, 1,981 vehicles with pressure horns and 1,786 smoke-emitting vehicles have been fined, said a police spokesman on Monday.

Following the directions of the DIG of Police (Ops), action has been initiated against those vehicles involved in environmental pollution. As per his directions, ICTP has intensified campaigns against smoke emitting vehicles for the purpose of environment protection.

All Zonal DSPs have been directed for strict action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment, while SSP (Traffic) is supervising these efforts himself. Mobile squads of ITP have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads patrol in various areas and to fines those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

ITP is also working against smoke emitting vehicles and special squads are working to check environmental pollution and the purpose of these efforts is not to take punitive measures against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law abiding. Special squads of ITP have been constituted as per directions of DIG (Ops) Islamabad to conduct regular checking and fining of vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city.