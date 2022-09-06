Meals to be distributed among flood-hit people

Islamabad:A nationwide ‘millions of meals’ programme to deliver emergency food assistance of five million meals for communities impacted by severe flooding across the country’s worst-hit districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab have been announced.

The ‘millions of meals’ programme is funded by the company’s philanthropic arm the PepsiCo Foundation and is part of their global food security platform ‘Food for Good’ to make meals more accessible to communities. The programme is rooted in the global positive (pep+) vision of playing an integral part to support and safeguard communities from hunger and malnutrition especially during crisis and disasters.

As part of the on-going emergency relief efforts, reputed local implementing partners are being mobilised to expand food assistance, address the growing hunger crisis, and meet the immediate meal requirements of impacted families. Food packs containing a month’s supply of essential food items will be distributed to flood victims and their families.

“The current crisis has impacted millions of lives and left many displaced without shelter and no access to food. The Foundation’s on-ground partners are quickly responding by making meals available for the flood-impacted families including women and children. Our hearts go out to all the Pakistanis impacted by the floods, and we are committed to providing lifesaving and nutrition assistance to impacted communities,” stated CD Glin, Vice President, PepsiCo Foundation.

“In view of the devastating floods, the employees together with the foundation are starting a food distribution drive across impacted districts in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Pakistan is a resilient nation, and we are committed to helping our people cope with this unfortunate disaster,” explained Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan Business Unit.