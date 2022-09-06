Three die of Covid-19 in twin cities

Islamabad:The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and the positivity rate of the infection from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district are on a continuous decline though the illness has claimed another three lives in the last one week from the region keeping situation alarming.

It is the highest number of deaths reported from this region of the country in a week in the last three months or so however the average number of patients being reported per day from the twin cities has dropped down to around 30 that was well over 50 some three weeks back. To date, a total of 2,370 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from where as many as 183203 patients have so far been reported positive for the infection.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many as 203 patients have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness from ICT in the last one week while the weekly positivity rate of the infection has been recorded as 2.72 per cent.

In the first week of August this year, the number of COVID-19 patients reported from ICT was 477 and the weekly positivity of the infection was 6.09 per cent. According to many health experts, the situation can be termed as well under control in ICT at the moment.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the virus has claimed another life from ICT in the last one week taking death toll to 1,031 while the total number of patients so far reported from the federal capital has been recorded as 139,213 on Monday.

On the other hand, as many as 35 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 43,990 of which 42,605 patients have recovered while the number of active cases in the district has been recorded as 46 on Sunday. Death of another two patients from the district in the last one week has taken death toll to 1,339.