 
close
Tuesday September 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

BISE chairman designated as IBCC head

By Our Correspondent
September 06, 2022

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Dr Mirza Habib Ali has been designated as Chairman of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) for the remaining period of calendar year 2022. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has issued a notification.

Comments