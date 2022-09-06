 
close
Tuesday September 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

SNGPL dispatches goods for affectees

By Our Correspondent
September 06, 2022

LAHORE:As part of its ongoing flood relief campaign, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) dispatched relief goods for affectees of Dera Bugti in Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention that apart from establishing tent cities for flood affectees of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sui Northern Gas is carrying out massive relief activities.

Comments