Murder suspects arrested

LAHORE:Ravi Road police arrested three suspects who had stabbed two workers of a restaurant over demanding money for burgers.

Reportedly, the suspects got burgers from a restaurant. When the hotel staff demanded for payment, the suspects attacked them with knives and injured two workers identified as Rizwan and Rehman. Police arrested the suspects identified as Ibrar, Imran and Hameed.

ROBBERS: Investigations Police Sundar have arrested two suspected robbers on Monday. They were identified as Ali Ahmad alias Nasir and Safdar. Many robbery and snatching cases were traced to them. Police also recovered cash, illegal weapons and mobile-phones from their custody.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house situated in Sabzazar on Monday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house at E-block near Miraj Chowk. Fire-fighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 751 were injured in 992 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 437 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.