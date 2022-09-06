Call to establish juvenile courts

LAHORE:An awareness-training workshop was organised on Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA) 2018/Child Rights at a hotel.

All stakeholders, including members of civil society, officials of child court and journalists participated in the two-day training workshop. The participants of workshop demanded the governmentmake functional the juvenile justice committee under section 10 of Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA) 2018. Legal Awareness Watch (LAW) Director Sarmad said that all the stakeholders are still waiting for the establishment of the juvenile courts under the act. He shared that if a child violates any law, he should not be kept in police station, rather he would be shifted to rehabilitation centre and the child would not be called a criminal rather he would be called violator.

Representative from Marvi Rural Development Organisation (MRDO) shared that Article 37 of the Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC) asks state parties to ensure that “neither capital punishment nor life imprisonment without possibility of release shall be imposed for offences committed by persons below eighteen years of age”. He said the LAW proposed establishment of exclusive juvenile courts, observation homes and rehabilitation centres but nothing had been done so far in terms of implementation in Sindh and Punjab as well.