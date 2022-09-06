AIIB team, P&D chairman discuss uplift projects

LAHORE:The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation comprising four members led by Infrastructure Investment Department, Region-2 Director General Ms Supee Teravaninthorn called on Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex here on Monday.
During the meeting, the Chair reviewed in detail about two AIIB projects in Punjab including Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project and Punjab Provincial Highway Project. The chair also discussed about govt’s development priorities, initiatives and support of AIIB through infrastructure investments to achieve the sustainable development goals. Senior Investment Operations Specialist AIIB Ghufran Shafi briefed the chair about the Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project.
