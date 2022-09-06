UVAS sends four teams to flood-hit areas

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Monday sent four volunteer teams to the flood affected areas of South Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Fazilpur and Taunsa Sharif.

The teams will provide relief items including shelter, kitchen unit, medicines and hygienic food like dry ration/feed of animals as well as veterinary services to their livestock. Before the departure of volunteers’ teams, UVAS arranged a ceremony on the City campus. Secretary, Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab, Muhammad Malik Bhulla chaired the ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, flood relief management committee members, flood relief volunteer team members and faculty members were present.

Muhammad Malik Bhulla acknowledged the role of UVAS students, faculty members and administration in fund raising and collection of relief items for the flood-hit people. He said that the Livestock Department will provide all necessary assistance and resources to UVAS Flood Relief Volunteer Teams for successfully performing their duties for this noble cause.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that livestock was the only source of livelihood for the majority of South Punjab population of rural areas and this year due to destruction by heavy floods, the livestock farming community was facing economic losses. He said that there was also shortage of food and animal feed in the affected areas. He said UVAS collected ten million rupees within one week under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that each UVAS flood relief volunteer team was comprised of two faculty members, eight students, a driver, a cook and a security guard and majority of teams members belong to the flood-affected areas. Earlier, convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in various disaster relief activities.