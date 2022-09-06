Minister hopes for achieving cotton production target

LAHORE:Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has expressed hope for achieving cotton production target for current year.

'This year, cotton was cultivated on 16 per cent more area, due to which more production was expected, but due to rains and floods, six per cent of the crop has been affected. Despite this efforts are being made to achieve the fixed target,' the minister said while chairing a meeting to review the current situation of cotton here on Monday.

The minister said a plan is being prepared for rehabilitation of the flood affected areas so that as soon as the flood waters recede, the farmers can be provided with guidance and support for wheat cultivation in the Rabi season. On this occasion, the participants were told that after the rains, the cotton crop is bearing abundant fruits again. The months of September and October are very important, if the fruits on the crop are taken care of, the overall yield of cotton will improve, the minister said and gave special instructions to the field teams to deliver the cotton advisory to every farmer and implement it. He said if the farmers follow the departmental recommendations, the damage caused by rains can be minimised.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi directed the relevant institutions to take steps to ensure the availability of quality cotton seed next year. He said that the biological laboratories are being upgraded for the biological control of harmful insects of the crops.

The minister said, “Cotton is our export species which earns a lot of foreign exchange while wheat is an important component of the country's food security. Guidance should be provided to the farmers in this regard.” Earlier, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel informed the minister about the effects of rains and floods on the cotton crop. He said 5.5 million bales will be achieved against the revised target of 4.88 million bales. He said 29 per cent more cotton has been obtained in Punjab so far, which is mainly due to early cultivation of cotton. He said that 145.64 per cent more bales of cotton have been obtained in Multan district, adding cotton crop grown on 210,000 acres of land has been affected due to the flood, due to which the farmers had to bear a loss of Rs.33,356 million.