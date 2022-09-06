Women empowerment, education a must for uplift, says governor

LAHORE:The delegation of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) led by FWCCI president Nighat Shahid called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Monday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor about the various problems faced by them. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that the education and empowerment of women is very important for the development of any society.

Our women are not less than anyone in terms of capabilities and their outstanding performance in various fields is proof of this, he said and added that the representation of women in the Women's Chambers is encouraging for other women. He said that women achieve success in difficult situations by fulfilling the dual responsibilities at home and outside, so every member of the society including the government should not only encourage them but also provide favourable opportunities for them for growth.

The governor said the government believes that development goals cannot be achieved without empowering women. It is commendable that women associated with the Women's Chamber are successfully doing business in textile, fashion garments, construction, packaging, information technology and digital marketing among other sectors, he said and added that the role of women's chambers is important in providing opportunities for women involved in various businesses to move forward. Balighur Rehman said that the government is working day and night to rehabilitate the flood victims.

He appreciated the process of collecting relief goods for the flood victims and sending them to the flood affected areas on behalf of the Women's Chamber. He said that in this difficult time, ‘we all should play our active role in rehabilitating the people affected by the floods and giving them maximum relief.’

The governor assured the delegation of all possible cooperation to solve the problems faced by them. The delegation included Vice President Farhat Nisar, Executive Committee Member Shama Ahmed, Hina Babar, Zarqa Tariq, Shazia Sharif, Christina Peter, Aqsi Riaz, Rabia Tauqeer and Saima Irfan.

Meanwhile, the governor said in his message on Defence Day that today is the day to pay homage to those martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the dear motherland. The spirit and courage shown by the Pakistan Army on September 6, 1965 is unparalleled in the world. He said that the world community is a witness that the Pakistani nation has not hesitated to spare any kind of sacrifice for the defense and survival of the homeland in difficult and critical time and the entire nation has always been united as a unit.

He said Defence Day was a testimony that whenever a difficult time came to the country, this nation always prioritised the stability and stability of the dear country over its mutual differences and interests.

He said today the country is facing the devastation of floods, adding that ‘we should show this spirit on this occasion and think as one nation.’ All possible help should be given to the flood affected, he said.