City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE:The City on Monday received light rain while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in noon and continued in various localities in spans till evening. Following the rain, Wasa officials started operation to remove water from roads.

Met officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 24-36 hours. They predicted that more rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 32.2°C and minimum was 26.4°C.