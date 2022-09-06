10,000 kiln workers’ children enrolled in schools

Punjab Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department’s Secretary, Wajihullah Kundi, has said around 10,000 brick-kiln worker’s children have been enrolled in schools by establishing more than 300 Non-Formal Education Institutions (NFEIs) at kilns.

According to a handout, he said that facility of education was being provided to 900 learners with special abilities while 869 Non-Formal Education Institutes (NFEIs) have been established in Masajid/Madaris to impart primary level education to 29,136 children.