Imran’s struggle based on rule of law, says Cheema

LAHORE:Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said 26 years struggle of Imran Khan is based on rule of justice, law and merit.

Speaking at a press conference along with Adviser Anti-Corruption Mussadaq Abbassi at DGPR office here on Monday, he said the Punjab government is determined to eradicate corruption according to the vision of Imran Khan.

PTI gives preference in doing indiscriminate accountability and the disparity in law for the weak and the powerful has been done away with, he said, adding, “It is our mission to enforce rule of law in the country. The PDM ‘gang’ is busy in doing conspiracies. This gang as before will meet with failure even now.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mussadaq Abbassi said, “Indiscriminate accountability is our foremost priority, adding PDM has clipped the wings of NAB in order to conceal their theft and corruption. He said the Punjab government despite its discretion is not amending the law and is neither abolishing any corruption case. The Punjab government is not giving clean chit to anyone. He said that the cases of former chief minister Usman Buzdar, Shireen Mazari and Farah Shehzadi will be sent to the courts according to the law.