Family protests against rape, murder of minor

LAHORE:The family, relatives and neighbours of a 10-year-old girl who was dumped into a swimming pool after rape and murder in Manawan few days back, staged a protest demonstration at Faisal Chowk.

The protesters alleged that the police had not arrested the prime culprit and had been favouring the accused persons. Police held negotiations with the protesters who later ended the protest. Investigations Police said that they had arrested the prime suspect Aslam in the case also. They already had arrested another suspect, the owner of the pool, Ali Raza.

Two other protests were also reported in the City. The employees of the education department staged a protest outside Civil Secretariat and the visually impaired people outside Zahoor Elahi Road for the acceptance of their demands. They also blocked the road for every kind of traffic.

SHOT DEAD: A 45-year-old man was shot dead by three unidentified suspected motorcyclists in Factory Area on Monday. The victim identified as Shahid Khan was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached Walton Road, three unidentified suspected motorcyclists intercepted and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died. During initial investigations, it came forth that the victim might have been murdered for honour as he had contracted a love marriage some 11-year-back and the brothers of the girl were unhappy about it.