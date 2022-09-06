Di Maria to miss out on PSG return with Juve

ROME: Angel Di Maria will miss out on a quick return to Paris Saint-Germain after he was left out on Monday of the Juventus squad for their Champions League opener in the French capital.
Juve did not say why the Argentina winger, who exited at half-time of their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday, was not selected for Tuesday´s Group H clash at the Parc Des Princes. Coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the weekend Serie A fixture that Di Maria had been substituted as a precautionary measure.
