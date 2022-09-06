Pakistan strength lifting team to compete in Kyrgyzstan

LAHORE: The Pakistan strength-lifting team has left for Kyrgyzstan to take part in the 9th World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship to be held there from September 6 to 10.

The 11-member team left for Bishkek accompanied by team manager Haji Manzoor Shaheen Rupal, Chairman of Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation. The team comprises two female and nine male players.

On the sidelines of the event, Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation Founder President Aqeel Javed Butt will participate in the 9th Strength Lifting Conference.