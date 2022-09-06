PSF to finally meet foreign coach requirement

KARACHI: In a bid to restructure coaching directorate, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is close to hiring an English head coach.

A source told ‘The News’ that the federation is very likely to hire an English coach as they are in discussion with one. Earlier this year, the federation almost finalised a coaching deal with the assistant of Egypt’s national coach but suddenly the federation changed its mind and started looking for English or Australian coaches.

“We recently added Zulfiqar and Farhan to our coaching panel but the position of head coach is still vacant,” PSF Secretary Zafaryad Iqbal told 'The News'. He added that they could hire an English, Egyptian, or even a Pakistani coach for the position.

It is to be noted that PSF decided in its executive committee meeting held in July 2018 that hiring of a foreign coach is an “essential requirement” for Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA).

The then SVP of the federation requested squash legend Jahangir Khan to help the federation in engaging a suitable coach for the academy. Jahangir assured him that he would try to arrange a qualified foreign coach and would forward his recommendation to PSF shortly. But even after four years, Pakistan squash is without a foreign coach.

“Hiring a suitable coach for Pakistani players at senior level has always been an issue for PSF due to heavy influence of some squash families in the national circuit,” said a source. The source reasoned that Pakistan’s squash needs a foreign coach as he can handle the power of certain families in the game in the country.