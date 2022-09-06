Excise dept directed to decide PCB’s revision plea against demand of entertainment duty

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday directed excise and taxation department to decide the revision application filed by Pakistan Cricket Board against demand of entertainment duty for holding international and T20 matches in Karachi within two weeks.

The direction came on a petition of PCB against denial of exemption of entertainment duty by the excise department. PCB submitted in the petition that national and international T20 and Test matches were hosted at Karachi National Stadium in December 2021, January-February 2022 and March 2022.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the PCB had given exemption by the excise department in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2018. However, the counsel submitted when the PCB filed an application for exemption to the excise department for PSL-7, West Indies and Australia cricket matches, it was denied by the competent authority through a non-speaking order.

He submitted that PCB's constitution makes it clear that any revenue earned by the PCB is reinvested into cricket, so the denial of exemption without any justification and contrary to past practice was unlawful and liable to be set aside.

He said that the petitioner also filed a review application against the demand notice which has been pending for several months. He submitted that refusal by the respondents will effectively mean that in future the petitioner will be constrained from selecting National Stadium as a venue for organising its events as other provinces do not levy entertainment duty.

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that he would be satisfied if direction was issued to the excise department to decide the review application of the PCB at the earliest in accordance with the law. SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan directed the Excise and taxation department to decide the petitioner’s review application after considering it in accordance with the law and providing opportunity of hearing to the petitioner. The court directed excise department’s competent authority to pass a speaking order within two weeks of the receipt of the revision application.

The court also ordered that no coercive measured be adopted against the PCB till the decision of the review application and disposed of the petition. The excise department had issued notices to PCB for payment of entertainment duty amounting to Rs3.1 million in respect of three T20 cricket matches between Pakistan and West Indies, PSL-7 and the Test match between Pakistan and Australia