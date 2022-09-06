KP continue winning run in National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) impressive run continued with the fourth successive victory in the National T20 Cup this time against Southern Punjab by seven wickets here at the Pindi Stadium Monday.

The match was reduced to five overs because of the wet outfield. In the second match of the day, Hussain Talat’s 3-17 pipped Sohail Tanvir’s highest T20 score (74 not out) in Balochistan’s third win of the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now at the top, followed by Balochistan, who have six points from three wins. With four points, Southern Punjab and Sindh are third and fourth. Northern are fifth with one win, while Central Punjab are at the bottom.

In the first match of the day, left-arm pacer Mohammad Imran gave few scoring opportunities to Southern Punjab batters as his 12 balls leaked only 13 runs and accounted for Hassan Khan.

Southern Punjab, asked to bat, managed 41 for the loss of four wickets in five overs. Aamer Azmat, unbeaten on 14 off 10 balls, dragged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the line with three balls spare and seven wickets in hand.

Right-arm pacer, Mohammad Ilyas, accounted for Sahibzada Farhan and Sarwar Afridi and was the only bowler in the match to take two wickets. In the second match of the day, Hussain Talat dismissed Rohail Nazir and Umar Amin in the sixth over and sent Hasan Nawaz packing in the eighth over in an extraordinary batting collapse that formed the basis of Balochistan’s third win of the tournament.

Sohail Tanvir registered his highest T20 score with 74 off 42 balls but such was the magnitude of the top order collapse that it couldn’t save Northern.

Aamir Jamal with 35 off 21 was the other batter to show some resistance but all Northern could manage was 162-7. Hussain returned three for 17, while his fellow pacer Khurram Shahzad picked up 2-28.

A half-century from Haseebullah and blistering knocks from Shan Masood (45 not out) and Haris Sohail (34) lifted Balochistan to 181-3 after they were asked to bat.

Haseebullah and Asad Shafiq (34 off 28) scored 62 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs. Haseebullah was dismissed by Sohail Tanvir on the first ball of the 15th over. Balochistan were 109 at that point. Shan and Haris added 72 runs together. Shan hit six fours in his 29-ball knock and Haris’ 19-ball innings was studded with four fours and a six.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab by 7 wickets: Southern Punjab 41-4, 5 overs (Mohammad Ilyas 13 not out; Imran Khan Snr 1-12, Mohammad Imran 1-13). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 44-3, 4.3 overs (Aamer Azmat 14 not out; Mohammad Ilyas 2-14; Sameen Gul 1-15). Player of the match: Mohammad Imran (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Balochistan beat Northern by 19 runs: Balochistan 181-3, 20 overs (Haseebullah 52, Shan Masood 45 not out, Haris Sohail 34 not out, Asad Shafiq 34). Northern 162-7 in 20 overs (Sohail Tanvir 74 not out, Aamir Jamal 35, Hasan Nawaz 24; Hussain Talat 3-17, Khurram Shahzad 2-28). Player of the match: Haseebullah (Balochistan) and Sohail Tanvir (Northern).