Pakistan edge Windies in Over-60s World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan beat West Indies in their opening match of the Over-60 World Cup being played in Brisbane, Australia. The triumph against West Indies Masters marked the beginning of Pakistan Veteran’s World Cup campaign. West Indies after winning the toss asked Pakistan to bat.

Pakistan were all out for 216 in the penultimate over of the innings. Tahir Rashid was the top scorer with an impressive inning of 58. He alongside Saghir Abbas added 84 runs for the fifth wicket. Babar Ali Basharat and Ashraf Pakhali chipped in with steady knocks of 37 and 36, respectively. Hafiz Mohammed bagged four wickets for 23 runs in six overs.

Early strikes from the Pakistani bowlers jolted the West Indian chase. A good line and length from almost every bowler pegged back the West Indian batting lineup as they remained behind the chase for most part of their innings.

Only Richard Sieuchan offered some resistance with a half-century to his name. Ultimately, West Indies managed 193 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the assigned 45 overs, giving Pakistan Veterans a victory by 23 runs. Tahir Rashid was declared the Player of the Match.

Pakistan, who are in Group B, will play against New Zealand on Tuesday (today). In another match in Pool B, the Rest of the World team got the better of USA, winning the match by a huge margin of 112 runs. In other matches, Australia defeated Canada by 9 wickets and Wales beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets.