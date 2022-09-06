Rizwan, Dahani show improvement

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dahani have shown signs of improvement following the injuries they received.
Rizwan had gone down while keeping, injuring his leg. However, he was seen back to his best while batting, spearheading Pakistan's win against India Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan has undergone an MRI scan and its result will be compiled Tuesday, following which decisions will be made. Presently, he is going well. Dahani has shown improvement from the side strain he suffered during the match against Hong Kong.
