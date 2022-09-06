Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting captaincy

DUBAI: Virat Kohli has revealed that only Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent him messages of support during a tough phase of mental struggle after quitting the Test captaincy.

The former captain’s loss of form became a constant talking point in world cricket, but he said the hard times had revealed his true friends. “I would only say one thing, when I left Test captaincy I got messages only from MS Dhoni and nobody else,” Kohli said.

“The respect and connection that you have with someone, that shows in this way,” Kohli said. “There are some connections which are genuine and it has some security.” “I never really paid attention to these things to be honest,” Kohli told reporters.

“Played 14 years and it doesn’t happen by chance. My job is to work hard on my game, something that I am keen to do.” Kohli said he was welcomed back to the India dressing room after his month-long break and was “absolutely loving playing all over again and feeling good when batting.”

“It’s not bad to take a break and I hope this gives people strength and are able to address their feelings,” Kohli reiterated. “Anybody can have such feelings but it’s important to recognise and take care of it. “You will get more frustrated if you ignore it. I am happy, I am excited and enjoying my cricket again which was the most important thing for me.”

‘Excitement back’ after Asia Cup fifties for former captain India’s Virat Kohli said on Sunday he is enjoying his game again after he hit form with successive half-centuries in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament, including a 60 against Pakistan.

“I never really paid attention to these critics,” said Kohli, who recently spoke about “faking intensity” to put up a brave front in his lean patch.“Played 14 years and it doesn’t happen by chance. People have their opinion but that doesn’t change my happiness.”

Kohli said he was made to feel welcome in the team. “Took time away and it’s given me a relaxation that it’s not be all and end all of life,” said Kohli. “I was able to find my excitement back and when I came here the environment in the team is amazing. I am loving playing at the moment all over again and feeling good in batting.”