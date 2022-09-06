 
NGO help needed

September 06, 2022

As per reports, the floods have caused an outbreak of various deadly diseases. There are rising cases of cholera, dysentery and diarrhoea in the camps and evacuation centres. The government has not sent doctors or medical aid to control the outbreaks.

Organizations such as the WHO and Save the Children should help the victims before the crisis gets worse.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

