NGO help needed

As per reports, the floods have caused an outbreak of various deadly diseases. There are rising cases of cholera, dysentery and diarrhoea in the camps and evacuation centres. The government has not sent doctors or medical aid to control the outbreaks.
Organizations such as the WHO and Save the Children should help the victims before the crisis gets worse.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
This refers to the letter ‘Imran dithers’ by SRH Hashmi. The writer suggests that Imran Khan’s priority towards...
Foods rich in protein, fats and carbohydrates are known to boost testosterone levels, even among women, who do not...
The frequent breakdowns of power supply in Karachi are incredibly disruptive for the people of the city. Despite...
Germany is one of the most popular study destinations for Pakistani students, mainly due to its low tuition fees and...
This letter refers to the article ‘How do we govern disaster’ by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. The writer explained in...
Developed cities worldwide with advanced transportation systems, a robust municipal framework, and an expeditious...
Comments