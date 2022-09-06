Dietary impacts

Foods rich in protein, fats and carbohydrates are known to boost testosterone levels, even among women, who do not have naturally high levels of testosterone.

The high intake of such foods can become problematic for women as it leads to health issues such as excessive weight gain, high cholesterol, diabetes and even male-patterned hair loss. Women should take care of the impact their diet has on hormonal levels as it can lead to serious health complications.

Rabia Athar

Karachi