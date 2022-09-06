Agonizing wait

Germany is one of the most popular study destinations for Pakistani students, mainly due to its low tuition fees and world class education. However, for the past few months, Pakistani students have been facing long and troublesome delays in getting appointments and visa processing. Presently, most students might not reach in time for their classes, and will either have to defer their admissions or cancel them if their universities do not provide the option of deferment. In the case of cancelling admission, students will have to apply for the next intake, and there is no certainty if they will be admitted again or not.

Students have invested a lot of resources and time into the admission and visa processes, involving getting German equivalencies for their degrees, clearing language proficiency tests, accumulating funds etc. All of this will go in vain based on the current pace of allotment of appointments. I humbly request the German Embassy to help and assist the students waiting for the appointments and issuance of visas, as many students are extremely tense and anxious regarding their future.

Talha Waqas

Islamabad