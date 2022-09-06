Local-level vacuum

Developed cities worldwide with advanced transportation systems, a robust municipal framework, and an expeditious service delivery mechanism have one thing in common: they have a strong functioning local government (LG) system. The recent discussions around long-term rehabilitation of flood victims have rekindled debates around the importance of a well-organized LG framework. Even the ongoing rescue and relief could have been better handled if the LG system was in place and aid was channelled through it for equitable distribution.

For example, many flood-affected areas have not received adequate assistance due to a lack of coordination among aid organizations and the absence of a centralized body calling the shots. Besides, most volunteers working in flood-hit areas are not acquainted with the most vulnerable people in need of assistance. With better familiarity with the ground realities, the local elected representatives are better positioned to assess the losses and provide relief accordingly. Moreover, it is easier for people to approach the local elected representatives and pressure them to give in to their demands.

Asad Aziz

Naushera