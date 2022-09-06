Captain of babble

This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt stalling elections to bring army chief of choice: Imran Khan’ (September 4, 2022). In fact, it appears to be Imran who is anxious to hold the elections ahead of schedule as, per the constitution, they are due in 2023.

It seems the people who support Imran Khan and the PTI are the only ones left who can get their leader to change course. They should call out Imran whenever he demands something which has no rhyme or reason, like calling supposedly those who, in his own words, are making decisions in close-door meetings etc. to support him. He keeps mentioning the present government’s below-par performance, even though they have only been around for four months, and demands early elections. Rather than doing that, he should contact his former allies and ask them to re-join him, bringing more credibility to his calls for an early election.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada