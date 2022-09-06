CITY PULSE

Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
The Veils of our Soul
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masuma Halai Khwaja. Titled ‘The Veils of our Soul’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Masood’s Fables
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masood A Khan. Titled ‘Masood’s Fables’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
An Ode to Silence
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Raza. Titled ‘An Ode to Silence’, the show will run at the gallery until September 10. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
Rediscovered Works
The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Work has begun to repair the roads damaged by the recent rains in Karachi and efforts are being made to complete it in...
The faculty, staff and students of the Aga Khan University have donated five million rupees to help the relief...
A newly married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building on Sharea Faisal on...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and...
A court on Monday set September 8 for hearing arguments on an application of Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh...
The Keamari district police have claimed solving the murder case of a eunuch who was brutally killed a few days ago in...
