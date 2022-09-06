Wahab orders speeding up road repairs

Work has begun to repair the roads damaged by the recent rains in Karachi and efforts are being made to complete it in the shortest possible time.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this on Monday as he paid a visit to various roads being repaired in the city. Wahab said the provincial government was making sure that it provided transportation facilities to the citizens and available resources were being utilised for this purpose.

The KMC administrator reviewed the restoration work at the Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in District Central. He also inspected the repair work on Tipu Sultan Road in District East. He also visited Jamaluddin Afghani Road and issued directives for its renovation.

Wahab monitored the repair work on the road surrounding Sea Breeze in District South. Relevant officers accompanying him briefed him that there had been serious traffic problems due to the broken roads but now those issues would be resolved as the damaged roads were being repaired.