AKU employees, students donate Rs5m for flood relief

The faculty, staff and students of the Aga Khan University (AKU) have donated five million rupees to help the relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.

The amount will support the university’s 13 healthcare camps and mobile units that have provided care to over 10,000 people in affected areas in Matiari, Thatta, Dadu, Badin, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze, Lasbella, Qila Abdullah and Jafferabad over the past week.