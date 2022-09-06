AKU employees, students donate Rs5m for flood relief

The faculty, staff and students of the Aga Khan University (AKU) have donated five million rupees to help the relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.
The amount will support the university’s 13 healthcare camps and mobile units that have provided care to over 10,000 people in affected areas in Matiari, Thatta, Dadu, Badin, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze, Lasbella, Qila Abdullah and Jafferabad over the past week.
Har Ja TuThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the...
Work has begun to repair the roads damaged by the recent rains in Karachi and efforts are being made to complete it in...
A newly married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building on Sharea Faisal on...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and...
A court on Monday set September 8 for hearing arguments on an application of Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh...
The Keamari district police have claimed solving the murder case of a eunuch who was brutally killed a few days ago in...
Comments