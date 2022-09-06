Newly married man commits suicide

A newly married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building on Sharea Faisal on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 45-year-old Farman Saeed. The police said he got married in May, and he was devastated when he found out that his wife had been having an extramarital affair.

Cop dies

A policeman died of cardiac arrest while he was on duty at the Madina Colony police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he was identified as Shafiq Shah, 45. The cop was walking down the stairs when he suffered a heart attack.