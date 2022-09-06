Newly married man commits suicide

A newly married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building on Sharea Faisal on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 45-year-old Farman Saeed. The police said he got married in May, and he was devastated when he found out that his wife had been having an extramarital affair.
Cop dies
A policeman died of cardiac arrest while he was on duty at the Madina Colony police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he was identified as Shafiq Shah, 45. The cop was walking down the stairs when he suffered a heart attack.
Har Ja TuThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the...
Work has begun to repair the roads damaged by the recent rains in Karachi and efforts are being made to complete it in...
The faculty, staff and students of the Aga Khan University have donated five million rupees to help the relief...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and...
A court on Monday set September 8 for hearing arguments on an application of Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh...
The Keamari district police have claimed solving the murder case of a eunuch who was brutally killed a few days ago in...
