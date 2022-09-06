Imran has crossed red line: Khalid Maqbool

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad, targeted the national security agencies of the country and tried to create misconceptions about the state institutions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said Pakistan continued to be in a difficult situation as the recent rains and floods had wreaked havoc in all provinces. Pakistan’s political situation had been uncertain since the beginning of the year 2022, while for the last several years, the economic growth of the country had been unable to recover.