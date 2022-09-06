Court to hear arguments on Haleem Adil’s bail plea on Sept 8

A court on Monday set September 8 for hearing arguments on an application of Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to alleged land grabbing.

The PTI lawmaker along with 10 others has been booked by Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) for allegedly illegally occupying 25 acres of state land in Scheme-33. He was arrested in the present case minutes after he was released on bail in a terrorism case by prison authorities on Aug 29.

Sheikh, who is in judicial custody, through his lawyers filed the application before Special Court Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Judge Khalique Hussain Larik requesting him to order his release on bail.

The state prosecution said Additional District and Sessions’ Judge (Malir) Mushtri Khanum had already reserved her verdict on the investigating officer’s request for physical remand of the suspect in the custody of the Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF).

The verdict was expected to be announced on September 7, the court was requested to take up the bail plea after the sessions court’s verdict.

However, defence counsel Zahoor Mahsud argued that the instant case was registered against the PTI leader on the day he was released in a terrorism case on bail, which showed a mala fide intention of the provincial government to keep him behind bars and subject him to political vengeance.

The AEF was yet to complete the investigation and collect the evidence to connect the role of his client with the commissioning of the alleged offence, he said, requesting the judge to grant him bail.

The court, granting the prosecution’s request, adjourned the hearing until September 8 when he would hear arguments on the bail plea. According to the AEF, Sheikh and 10 other people were allegedly illegally allotted 25 acres of state land for a cooperative housing society in Scheme 33, where they set up a cattle pen and warehouses. They were issued notices under the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010, to vacate the land in question, but they didn’t do so.

An FIR was registered at the Anti-Encroachment police station, East, on the complaint of mukhtiarkar Zulfiqar Ali Mangi under Section 8(1) of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010.