Action ordered against cops involved in illegal activities at airport

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khadim Hussain Rind of the Special Branch, Sindh, has taken notice against officials posted in the Airport Surveillance Unit (ASU) and ordered departmental action against them.

Officials said DIG Rind had been receiving reports about illegal protocols being provided to various companies, following which he ordered the SSP Intelligence (Special Branch), and the DSP ASU and China Desk to immediately take action against those found involved in such practices.

They said a letter was also moved by the office of the DIG Special Branch for taking departmental action against the delinquent officers in case of any violation. Officials said the office informed through the letter that it has been revealed that liquor and other prohibited items are being cleared by the police department’s surveillance unit and the Special Branch’s China Desk at the Jinnah International Airport.

Moreover, they said, complaints had been received against the officials of the police department’s surveillance unit and the Special Branch’s China Desk that they cleared liquor, and other prohibited and unlawful items under the guise of illegal protocols to various companies and organisations, making influential people a cover between their exchanges.

DIG Rind’s letter to the DSP ASU and China Desk opened the fort. The letter is also addressed to the SSP Intelligence (Special Branch). It has been submitted in the ongoing correspondence that the China Desk and Special Branch officials are also involved in illegally providing protocols to various institutions and companies.

In the ongoing post, it has been mentioned that even in the past, the relevant incharges and officers did not pay attention to the instructions to prevent these illegal actions. There is a controversy that some outsiders are provided with protocols and brought out, mostly with liquor and prohibited items. It has been reported that strict departmental action will be taken against the officers involved for violating the ongoing instructions. In this regard, the names and disclosures of more officers are expected.

Officials said that regarding the issue of clearance of alcohol and prohibited items under the guise of protocol at the Karachi airport, they have initiated action against the police officers of the ASU and the China Desk allegedly involved.

Departmental action has been initiated on the recommendation of the police high-ups, with eight personnel, including ASU sub-inspector of the China Desk, three ASIs, two head constables and one constable, also made close to the establishment.

Moreover, an official was also found involved in passenger protocol on August 30 despite being transferred from the position. A misconduct report against the official was also sent to the SSP Intelligence, Special Branch.

According to the officials, the misconduct report narrates that the official was posted at the China Desk on October 17, 2019, and relieved from duty on June 13, 2022, for Lower School Course.

At the time of relieving, the said official was advised to surrender his officially issued Airport Entry pass, but he did not comply and was seen in the International Departure area on August 30, 2022. The incharge of the China Desk has recommended that strict departmental action be taken against the official to ensure smooth functioning of the Special Branch at the Karachi airport in future.