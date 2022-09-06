Two dead, 13 hurt after van collides with oil tanker

Two people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a van collided with an oil tanker near Steel Mill Morr on the National Highway in Karachi on Monday.

After receiving information, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the spot and took the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for post-mortem examination and treatment of the victims.

The deceased were identified as Saeed Muhammad, 42, and Waqas Ahmed, 26, and the injured as Amir Mushtaq, Rehan, Sharjeel Ahmed, Rahat Hussain, Pervaiz, Ali Raza, Hussain, Junaid, Ovais, Mannan, Mateen, Shahbaz and Aslam. Police said the accident occurred when the speeding van collided with the oil tanker, causing both vehicles to catch fire, killing two people on the spot and injuring 13 others. They said the van provided pick-and-drop services to employees of a private company located on the National Highway.

Separately, a passer-by was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him while he was crossing Hub River Road within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. His body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The victim is yet to be identified. Similarly, a woman identified as 45-year-old Fahmida Qurban was killed in a road traffic accident in Malir’s Memon Goth locality. Her body was taken to the JPMC.