‘Businesses facing liquidity crunch’

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said that the business and industrial community is facing a liquidity crunch as recent floods across the country have caused delays in their receivables.

In a letter sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif, KCCI further demanded an extension in due dates of electricity bills, saying both domestic and commercial consumers were not in a position to pay their bills on the back of unprecedented floods as well as an increase in electricity tariffs.

“Keeping in view the hardships being faced by citizens and the business and industrial community, some leniency would have been exhibited but unfortunately, this has not been witnessed at any stage,” said KCCI president Muhammad Idrees. “Electricity tariffs for all Discos and K.Electric had been raised by more than 100 percent, which are totally unabsorbable for the industries and unaffordable for the poor masses,” he noted.

The letter reads that the issue of exorbitant fuel adjustment charges (FAC) and fixed charges stood as “unresolved” and the charges needed to be reviewed and withdrawn at the earliest, the chamber demanded.

Idrees requested the government to refrain discos from charging FAC, adding that the fixed charges would neither go in favor of the industry nor the country’s economy. He pointed out that as the entire country was suffering because of massive flashfloods triggered by torrential rains, the business and industrial community was facing a severe liquidity crunch as receivables had been pending due to ongoing extraordinary situation.